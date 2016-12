MALDEN (WHDH) - A car almost hit two propane tanks after it went slamming into a protective jersey barrier.

It all happened early Friday in a Kappy’s liquor store in Malden.

You can see the car also managed to knock down a fence surrounding the tanks.

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)