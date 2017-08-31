Car, motorcycle involved in crash in Milton

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Route 28 in Milton on Thursday involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

The crash happened at Hallen Avenue Thursday morning.

Route 28 was closed after Hillside Street due to the crash.

An accident reconstruction team was on the site.

The extent of the injuries is not immediately clear at this time.

