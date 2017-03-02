Car plunges off cliff in Nahant

NAHANT, MA (WHDH) - A car plunged off the side of the road and down a steep embankment Thursday in Nahant.

Emergency crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Nahant Road and 40 Steps.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Nahant fire and police.

The driver’s condition is not known.

The scene remains active at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News as more details emerge.

