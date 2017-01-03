Car reported on Worcester commuter rail tracks

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - The MBTA commuter rail announced shortly at 5:53 a.m. that a train was stopped in Framingham due to a car on the tracks.

The train was removed from the tracks around 6:10 a.m., according to the MBTA Twitter account.

Several trains were stopped in Framingham and West Natick, reportedly running 35-45 minutes behind schedule shortly before 6 a.m.

The MBTA said in an additional tweet that an extra train will accommodate some passengers at Wellesley Square.

