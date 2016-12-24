Car rolls down embankment, crashes in New Hampshire

Windham, NH (WHDH) — Police responded to a car crash in Windham, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

It was a single vehicle accident that police say occurred on Route 111 near the Route 93 South intersection.

The car veered off the road and rolled down an embankment.

The driver, 49-year-old Kenneth Lemear of Manchester, New Hampshire, was taken to an area hospital.

His injuries are unknown.

The cause of the accident it still under investigation.

