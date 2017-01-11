Car rolls over into Lunenberg house

LUNENBERG, Mass. (WHDH) — A car crashed into a home in Lunenberg Wednesday evening, causing significant damage.

The crash happened on Leominster Road at around 8:30 p.m. Firefighters said the car was on its roof against the house when they arrived on the scene.

While the house sustained damage, the driver and passengers were not injured and were able to climb out of the car safely.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

