NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A car slammed into a telephone pole on Route 9 in Newton early Saturday morning.

The incident happened near Dudley Road.

Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, 7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)