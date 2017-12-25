REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) – Monday’s winter weather created a mess on the roads. An SUV slammed into an apartment building in Revere.
Authorities say a driver lost control in the snowy conditions and slammed into the Slade’s Mill Building. The crash took a large chunk out of the corner of the building.
The driver did not suffer any major injuries, according to fire officials.
The building’s heat had to be turned off in the 17 unit building on Revere Beach Parkway.
Crews spent Christmas Day boarding up the building.
Residents say the area is a trouble spot prone to crashes.
