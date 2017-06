BOSTON (WHDH) - A car slammed into a building in Roxbury and sent two people to the hospital.

It happened on Blue Hill Avenue just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The crash left a big hole in the brick wall of the building.

Both people injured are expected to be okay.

Police have not released the cause of the crash.

