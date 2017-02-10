Car slams into building in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A building in Worcester was torn apart when a car went crashing right into an opticians office.

This happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The driver went off the road, over a curb, through the parking lot and into the building. They reportedly confused a road for a ramp to the highway.

The driver in that crash is okay.

But the damage has been done and it is quite extensive.

Worcester Police are investigating the incident.

