Firefighters are on the scene after a car slammed into a Burger King in Springfield.

Fire crews say a woman inside the restaurant was pinned in a booth, as a result of the crash. Crews are working to get her out.

There is no word on her condition or the condition of the driver.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.

