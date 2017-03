RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Construction crews are now on site after a car slammed into a Chipotle in Raynham.

The car ended up on its side, inside the restaurant after the driver lost control early Thursday morning.

One person was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries.

The car is now gone from the building.

