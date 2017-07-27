Car slams into Dorchester home

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A motorist driving through Boston’s Dorchester section on Thursday went off the road and slammed into a home.

Police and fire officials responded to the corner of Bruce and Dracut streets and found a sedan that had come to rest against the front of a house.

Photos from the scene showed a small brick wall that had been knocked down by the car.

It’s not clear if the driver was injured. The cause of the crash is not known.

