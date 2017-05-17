Car slams into home, barn in Derry

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - A driver went for a wild ride in Derry, New Hampshire.

The driver crashed into a home and a petting zoo.

This happening around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the vehicle left the road, struck an embankment and fence and then became airborne, slamming into the side of a house before hitting the attached barn.

The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The man and woman who live in the home were there at the time of the crash and said it sounded like a freight train.

The homeowners run a mobile petting zoo. Luckily there were no injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the driver will face any charges.

