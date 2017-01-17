Car slams into Lynn home

LYNN, MA (WHDH) – Emergency crews were on the scene late Monday night after a car crashed into a house in Lynn.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

One source said the house shifted 10 inches off of the foundation. From the inside of the home, the damage looks even worse. Cell phone video reveals cracked walls and overturned furniture.

Homeowner Elizabeth Phillips said it was like a tornado had struck her home. Phillips and her husband were sleeping, but their son Alex Phillips was awake on the couch just feet away from where the car entered the home.

“It was a big bang, it shook the house and you could hear the crumple of the car, literally smashing the house together,” Alex Phillips said.

The impact was so powerful that the family initially thought they were trapped in the home. The Phillips said people were already helping the driver when they realized what had happened.

Neighbor Katharine Ruiz said there is many accidents on this street, but “this is probably the craziest” she has witnessed.

The airbags deployed in the car but it is unknown how many people were inside or if anyone was injured.

