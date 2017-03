Berkley, MA (WHDH) — A car slammed head on into a tree in Berkley Monday night.

Heavy damage was done to that vehicle.

The accident happened on Jerome Street.

Police say that only one vehicle was involved.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the crash.

