Car slams into tree in North Hampton, N.H.

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A car slammed into a tree and ended up on a home owner’s front lawn in North Hampton, New Hampshire Monday night.

The crash happened on Bunker Hill Avenue. The homeowner told 7News he heard a loud bang and came outside to find the car on his lawn. He described the crash as “surreal.”

The homeowner said two people were in the car; a female passenger and a male driver, who was ejected.

Police said everyone in the car was taken to the hospital.

