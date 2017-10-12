Car slams through Kappy’s liquor store in Peabody

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits on Andover Street in Peabody after motorist crashed through the front of the store.

Video from Sky7 showed a sedan with front end damage, shards of glass all over the ground and a wall that had been knocked down.

It’s not clear if the driver was injured. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

A tow truck was called in to remove the car.

