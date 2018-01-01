Car slides down icy driveway, gets stuck in water in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A man was backing out of his driveway in Weymouth on New Year’s morning when his SUV slid on ice and went into a nearby body of water.

Due to frigid temperatures, the SUV immediately froze when it entered the water, 7’s Nathalie Pozo reports. Firefighters responded to the scene at Kings Cove Beach Road and rescued the man.

The driver said there was about two feet of water in the car when crews arrived. He was forced to climb out of one the vehicle’s windows.

“We were backing out this morning to go to the doughnut shop and it kept sliding and sliding,” said Linda Fox. “It wouldn’t stop and ended up in the water.”

Fox, the driver’s girlfriend, witnessed the incident. She says the tide was up over the SUV’s tires.

“I took the rest off the back of the seat and laid on the top of it because I kept floating. I figured I was going to be in Boston somewhere in 20 minutes,” Ron Dwyer said.

The couple had been living in a camper nearby after a fire forced them from their home.

It was not the start to 2018 that the couple had in mind, but they say they are grateful to be alive.

