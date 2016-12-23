Car struck by MBTA commuter train in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured after a car was struck by a commuter rail train in Bridgewater Friday morning, according to MBTA officials.

MBTA Superintendent Richard Sullivan said one person in the car was transported to a hospital for serious injuries.

Sullivan said transit police detectives are investigating the crash that happened near Oak Street in Bridgewater.

The MBTA said buses will replace service between Bridgewater and Campello on the Middleborough Line as police investigate the scene.

