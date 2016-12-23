Car struck by freight train in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured after a car was struck by a freight train in Bridgewater Friday morning.

MBTA Superintendent Richard Sullivan said one person in the car was transported to a hospital for serious injuries.

Sullivan said transit police detectives are investigating the crash that happened near Oak Street in Bridgewater.

The MBTA said buses will replace service between Bridgewater and Campello on the Middleborough Line as police investigate the scene.

*A previous version of this story said it was an MBTA commuter rail train that struck the car. It was a CSX freight train, not an MBTA train.

