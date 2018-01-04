Car struck by commuter rail train in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A car was struck Thursday afternoon by a commuter rail train in Bridgewater.

Police Chief Christopher Delmonte says the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Broad Street.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the MBTA Transit Police.

Broad Street will be closed while the incident is being investigated and while equipment repairs are made, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)