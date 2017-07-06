Car thief feeling the karma after driving into a sinkhole

A thief in New Mexico who stole a family’s only car is feeling some karma after driving into a sinkhole.

The owners of the car say they feel bad for the woman who stole their car.

However, they are also wondering how they are going to get around now. Their insurance will not cover all of the damages.

Police say the car contained drugs and several items that made it apparent the thief was living in it..

The thief and her dog are still on the run.

Authorities say they are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)