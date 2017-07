MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Mashpee responded to a fiery rollover crash overnight on Monday.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading.

There is no word yet from police on what may have caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)