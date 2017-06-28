Car with overloaded roof rack prompts reminder from police

(WHDH) — State police in New Hampshire are reminding residents to keep the roadways safe after stopping a motorist with a severaly overloaded roof rack.

A photo shared by troopers showed an array of items strapped to the roof and towering high.

“Driving with items strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby. These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecured and cause an accident,” police said.

It’s not clear if the driver was charged or fined.

