Carbon monoxide leak at Gardner apartment forces dozens out into cold

GARDNER, MA (WHDH) - A carbon monoxide leak Monday morning at an apartment building in Gardner forced dozens of residents out into the cold on New Year’s Day.

Fire crews responded around 9 a.m. to the building on Elm Street after carbon monoxide detectors were activated.

Carbon monoxide levels in parts of the building were found to be in a potentially deadly range, officials said.

All 30 apartments in the building were evacuated. Many packed into cars to stay warm while the building was vented out. Others were given a bus to wait in.

Firefighters traced the source of the problem to a malfunctioning heating unit in the building’s boiler room.

Everyone who was evacuated from the building was evaluated. No one was taken to the hospital.

Crews are working to repair the broken boiler. Some residents may be relocated elsewhere due to the brutally cold temperatures.

