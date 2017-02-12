BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Officials in Bedford reported that two people were taken to the hospital after they were sickened by high carbon monoxide levels in a Bedford apartment building.

Bedford Police and Fire responded to a reported carbon monoxide alarm activation around 5 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on Albion Road. Bedford Fire reported high levels of carbon monoxide inside and ordered an evacuation of the building’s 20 apartments.

Two residents were taken Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. They are expected to recover.

The problem originated in the building’s boiler, according to authorities. The building’s management made repairs and assisted residents.

Residents were allowed back inside around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire Chief David Grunes and Police Chief Robert Bongiorno credited the properly working carbon monoxide detectors for saving the lives of people in the building.

