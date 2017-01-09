Carbon monoxide leak reported in East Boston apartment building

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston apartment building was evacuated Sunday night due to a gas leak.

Boston Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak just before 11 p.m. Sunday night at 2-4 Elbow Street.

Fire officials said they found elevated carbon monoxide levels in the apartment building. Officials reported smoldering underground cables as a potential cause for the gas leak.

Four residents were inspected by Boston Emergency Medical Services, according to the BFD, and two were transported to a hospital. It is unclear if the leak caused any injuries.

Stay with 7News for updates as this story develops.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)