Family of 5 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak in Rhode Island home

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A family of five from Rhode Island has been taken to the hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer said it appears the two adults and three children were overcome by carbon monoxide from a malfunctioning heating system in their home on Pleasant View Avenue.

Seltzer said the father was working in the garage at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when he went back in the house to find the woman and children ages 7, 9 and 11 unconscious. He called 911.

Firefighters took carbon monoxide readings in the house of more than 700 parts per million, well above the 35 to 40 parts per million considered unsafe.

Two children and the mother were still unconscious when they were transported to the hospital.

No names were released.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the children were said to be in stable condition in the ICU. The mother was still said to be unconscious.

Officials said no CO detectors or smoke detectors were found in the home.

