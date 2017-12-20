Cardinal Law’s successor dodges heaven question

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Cardinal Bernard Law’s successor as archbishop of Boston says the pain felt by victims of clergy sexual abuse in the wake of Law’s death is a reminder that many wounds are still healing.

Law died Wednesday in Rome. He was reviled by many Catholics for shielding priests he knew had engaged in sexual abuse.

When asked Wednesday afternoon by 7’s Jonathan Hall whether he believes that Law will be welcomed into heaven, Cardinal Sean O’Malley told reporters that he hopes everyone does but is not the one to judge.

“I don’t know that anybody can say that. I hope that everyone goes to heaven. This is what the mission of the church is, to work so that everyone will go to heaven. But I am not here to pass judgement on anyone,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley says there was more to Law than his mistakes.

O’Malley says Law’s death is a painful moment for many victims and a reminder that “the hurt is still there.” He said he’s dedicated to helping those victims and re-establishing trust among Catholics.

Abuse survivor, 43-year-old Keith Townsend, said he was sexually assaulted by defrocked priest Ronald Paquin because Law looked the other way. Townsend was just 8 years of age when the abuse first started. He says Law should have died in prison.

“I don’t think he suffered at all. To facilitate the rape of children and to be moved over to a lavish palace with servants and given a king’s burial is without a doubt disgusting,” Townsend said.

Paquin is jailed in Maine awaiting trial on Townsend’s accusations.

Townsend also faulted O’Malley for his statement released early Wednesday, which acknowledged the pain of survivors, but also spoke of Law’s devotion to others.

“I wouldn’t have memorialized the career of Bernard Law. We don’t memorialize the careers of Hitler or Whitey Bulger.”

O’Malley says he will not be attending Law’s funeral.

