Care New England announces layoffs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital system is announcing layoffs as it tries to cut costs.

Care New England said Wednesday that it’s making a “wide array” of layoffs but didn’t say how many of its nearly 6,600 employees will lose their jobs.

Most of the layoffs will be at Women and Infants Hospital, which delivers the highest number of infants in the state. The hospital has suffered financially from declining birth rates and improvements in the health of premature babies.

A company spokesman said the layoffs aren’t related to the company’s recent partnership announcement with Massachusetts-based Partners HealthCare.

The health system reported a total loss of $68 million for 2016.

