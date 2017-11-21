Caregiver accused of trying to suffocate 88-year-old woman

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A woman in New Hampshire has been arrested for allegedly pouring water over the head of a patient at a skilled nursing center and trying to suffocate her.

The Lebanon Police on Tuesday say 50-year-old Kareen McGregor of Lebanon was arrested Saturday and charged with second degree assault and simple assault. She was released on $7,500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court.

Police received a complaint Saturday that McGregor, a nursing assistant, assaulted an 88-year-old patient at the Lebanon Center. McGregor is accused of pouring water on the patient and placing clothing around her head and neck “to impede her breathing.” It was not clear if the patient was hurt.

A spokeswoman for Genesis, which operates the center, said McGregor was no longer employed there. McGregor couldn’t be reached for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)