Caregiver sentenced to year in prison for abusing 95-year-old woman

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WHDH) — A Maryland caregiver will spend the next year behind bars after she was caught on camera abusing an elderly woman.

Fox 5 reports that Roxann Bucchan-Straker was hired as a private caretaker for the 95-year-old victim who lived in a nursing home.

According to WUSA, the woman’s son suspected that his mother was being abused, and set up a hidden camera in her room.

Video captured in November 2015 showed Bucchan-Straker hitting the wheelchair-bound woman with a cell phone. Police say several videos also showed her slapping the victim as she ate her meals, telling her she wasn’t eating fast enough.

Bucchan-Straker pled guilty to one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult, telling the judge she had been feeling under pressure at work and at home.

The judge told her she should be ashamed of herself before sentencing her to a five-year sentence with four years suspended. Upon learning she would be imprisoned, WUSA reports she screamed in court and collapsed.

