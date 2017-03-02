Caregivers charged in death of New Hampshire woman

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Two relatives of a 76-year-old New Hampshire woman are accused of allowing her lay in her own urine and feces for several days before she died.

Katherine Saintil-Brown and Meritel Saintil, the daughter and granddaughter of Nancy Parker, were indicted last month in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide, criminal neglect of an elder adult and failure to report elder abuse.

The crimes took place at a mobile home inside the Exeter River Cooperative in Exeter. The two women were caretakers for Parker, who died of necrotizing fasciitis. It is a condition in which a bacterial skin infection spreads quickly and kills the body’s soft tissue.

The women will be arraigned on March 10 in Rockingham County Superior Court.

