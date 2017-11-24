MANCHESTER, NH (WHDH) — Manchester Fire crews battled flames at a multi-family Manchester home Thursday.

According to officials, the fire at 165 W. Hancock Street started in a bedroom and spread through three floors of the building.

Firefighters rescued six families trapped inside.

“I heard a bunch of people screaming. The guy from across the street was banging on the door. I opened the door; he said the building is on fire. I came outside and it was on the back and side of the building,” said resident Leon Carter.

Officials said several residents were elderly or handicapped and were unaware of the fire.

“Life safety is a priority, so the first few minutes on scene we’re not even fighting the fire, we’re just searching for people,” said District Chief Mike Gamache.

Officials transported one woman to the hospital for smoke inhalation. All other residents made it out of the building safely, officials said.

One firefighter suffered superficial burns and a lieutenant suffered a shoulder injury. Crews said both are expected to be okay.

Witnesses said they saw a few pets running out of the home as well. All pets are safe and accounted for at this time.

The building is now inhabitable and crews estimate damages will cost around $150,000.

Fire officials said careless disposal of smoking materials caused the fire.

