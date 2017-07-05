Caretaker accused of stealing thousands from elderly client in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A caretaker in Weymouth was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from her elderly client.

Police said Theresa Jensen used her 88-year-old client’s debit card dozens of times between February and June to withdraw money from her bank account. In total, Jensen allegedly stole nearly $15,000.

Jensen was charged with several counts of larceny and assault and battery on an elderly person.

