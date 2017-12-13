Cargo train derails, spills hundreds of gallons of fuel in Taunton

TAUNTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Taunton are responding to a train derailment that resulted in a significant fuel spill.

The Taunton Fire department says it received a report of a CSX train that derailed near Mozzone Boulevard.

The train’s front engine left the tracks in the derailment. Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to authorities, around 1,800 gallons of fuel from the engine have leaked in the area.

Officials say there is no threat to the public as the incident happened in a wooded area.

The Department of Environmental Protection is assisting Taunton emergency crews with response.

The track is not used for the MBTA commuter rail. It will be shut down while the incident is investigated.

