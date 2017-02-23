Carjacking victim runs from Peabody murder suspect, seeks help inside Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) – Authorities said a suspect in a gruesome double homicide in Peabody is responsible for a knifepoint carjacking Wednesday night that started outside a Hailey’s restaurant in Middleton and ended in Boston’s South End section.

Police say the alleged killer, Wes Doughty, drove 64-year-old Kenneth Metz from Middleton to Boston, where he escaped and fled to Good Eats restaurant seeking help.

The restaurant owner spoke about Metz’s frantic escape, saying he was cut, bruised and shaken when he arrived. Surveillance video showed Metz running into the restaurant.

The stunned staff at Good Eats said Metz told them that he was tied up and driven around for three hours. Metz was not allowed to eat or drink during the ordeal, but Doughty stopped to allow bathroom breaks, according to the staff. Metz also said Doughty stole one of his credit cards.

Metz said he escaped while Doughty stopped to buy liquor and cigarettes on Tremont Street.

Doughty is wanted in the slayings last weekend of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered Peabody home

Doughty remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

