Carlisle Police searching for man who refused to let woman leave parking lot

Carlisle, MA (WHDH) — Police in Carlisle are looking for a man after they say he approached a woman sitting in her car and refused to let her leave a parking lot.

The man is described as a dark complexion white or Hispanic male in his ’40’s.

He was wearing an American Flag bandana and a white do-rag on his head.

The incident happened at Great Brook State Park.

The woman tells police the suspect stood in back of her car before coming to the driver’s side window.

She says he then stuck his fingers inside the car while yelling ‘no.’

The police chief said the incident has the full attention of the police department, with nearly every officer in town looking for the suspect.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)