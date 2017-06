WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Washington state carport crashed down on top of all the cars parked under it.

Police say the incident happened because a driver slammed into the side of the port, knocking down its support beams.

The carport totaled all of the cars parked under it.

Officers say nobody was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)