Cars found vandalized and robbed at Westborough Commuter Rail station

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for the suspects who vandalized and robbed two cars in the parking lot at the Commuter Rail station in Westborough.

A 7News viewer sent pictures in, showing cars with their windows smashed and tires stolen. Transit Police said they received the report about the cars Thursday at 7:30 p.m. but it is unclear exactly what time the vandalism happened.

“It’s just surprising they had enough time to do that in the daytime like that and nobody noticing it,” said Upton resident Robyn Sharp.

Transit Police said this is the first time this year they had reports of vandalism in the parking lot. They said the area is patrolled daily with an officer and K-9.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)