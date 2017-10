CARVER, MA (WHDH) - Carver Fire Department members resuscitated a cat after saving her from a fire.

The cat, named ‘Mama,’ was saved from a structure fire early Monday morning.

Watch the firefighters sucessfully resuscitate Mama here:

Carver Firefighters work to resuscitate "Mama", a cat that was rescued from a structure fire early this morning! Great job guys!! pic.twitter.com/63ACTj0Cv4 — Carver Fire (@Carver_FD) October 9, 2017

