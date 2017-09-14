Casket unearthed after Irma uproots tree in Florida

LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — As Florida recovers from Hurricane Irma, residents are getting a glimpse of the damage brought on by the storm.

Falling and uprooted trees damaged vehicles, homes, property and blocked roadways. However, one uprooted tree at a cemetery in Largo reportedly brought up a casket that was buried underground.

According to Fox 13, photos submitted by Keada Hector shows what appears to be a casket wrapped up in the roots of the tree.

Fox 13 reports that it is currently unknown whose remains are inside the casket.

The non-profit cemetery has been in operation since 1968.

According to Hector, at least five trees in the cemetery had been uprooted.

