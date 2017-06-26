BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA says a six-month-old cat is “lucky to be alive” after it fell out of a sixth-story window in its Jamaica Plain home.

Nora suffered traumatic brain injury as well as lung and facial trauma. Officials say the cat was having trouble breathing, so Nora spent two days in an oxygenated cage at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center until she was well enough to breathe on her own.

She has since been moved out of the hospital and into the adoption center. Veterinarians believe that her brain and lung trauma will heal completely. She is expected to make a full recovery in two weeks.

In a statement the MSPCA said, “Nora is one of ten or so cats that have come to the MSPCA in the last two months having fallen from great heights, which is sadly common at this time of year, when warm weather prompts all of us to keep our windows open.”

Since the owners have chosen to surrender Nora, the MSPCA is is looking to place her in a good home with securely fastened window screens.

Anyone interested in adopting Nora can visit her during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org with questions.

