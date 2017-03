FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A pet was saved from a fire at a multi-family home in Fitchburg.

An off-duty Leominster firefighter rescued the cat and used an oxygen mask to revive the animal.

No one was hurt in the fire.

