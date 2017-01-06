Cat that fell from moving car on I-93 found alive

A cat that fell from a car on I-93 on Christmas Day has been found alive.

Juno, a 6-year-old cat, was traveling from Boston to New Hamsphire when it tumbled out of the car and onto the highway.

Juno’s owner said the cat fell out of the car when her boyfriend opened and closed a rattling door.

The couple spent several days searching for Juno.

Electricians working along the highway in Charlestown found Juno on Wednesday hiding 80 feet up in the air on a steel girder that runs under the highway.

The workers used food to lure the cat down to safety. They recognized Juno from missing cat posters in the area and helped return him home.

