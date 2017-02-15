Catapult used to launch drugs over border

Border patrol agents in Arizona have found a device on the southern border fence they believe is used to smuggle drugs.

They say it is a catapult from the fence on the U.S – Mexico border in Douglas, Arizona.

Agents believe it was being used to hurl bundles of marijuana into America from Mexico.

In fact, Douglas Station border patrol agents recently seized two bundles of marijuana catapulted across the border.

Mexican authorities seized the dismantled catapult system and border patrol agents took possession of the marijuana that weighed more than 47 pounds combined.

