Catholic Memorial High School holds funeral for homeless veteran

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Students at Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury held a funeral Wednesday for a homeless veteran.

The school partnered with Lazarus Ministry and Lawlar and Crosby Funeral Home to plan the funeral for the veteran, who had no living family.

“Paying homage to a veteran, to bring him to our campus, to provide the burial rite he deserves, honor his legacy, and to help our boys realize that we have to stand with those that are marginalized. Those that are poor, those that many of our community casts out,” said Catholic Memorial President Dr. Peter Folan.

Catholic Memorial said this is one way their students prove their character, by helping those who need it. Students said even though they did not know the man, they were grateful to be able to honor the sacrifices he made.

