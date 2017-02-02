Dozens of cats removed from Fall River house need new homes

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Dozens of cats were taken to shelters after they were removed from a man’s home in Fall River.

“I think it just got out of control. He rescued a bunch of cats from outside and they just were not spayed or neutered,” said Cynthia Berard, of Fall River Animal Control.

The cats, 78 in total, became too much to handle for the man. He was allowed to keep five of them and the rest were taken.

The cats were taken to shelters in North Dartmouth and Boston.

Some of the cats are now in MSPCA care after suffering eye and ear infections. Berard said the conditions are common when many cats live together in a close space.

The man is not facing charges since he surrendered them.

The MSPCA is asking for donations to help take care of the cats and are also asking for people to adopt them.

The cats range in age from adults to kittens.

For more information on how to adopt or donate, click here.

