WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The House Freedom Caucus is calling on Republican leaders to cancel the August recess.

The group of Conservative hardliners in Congress say they need that time to work on tax reform and other key legislation.

Lawmakers have only seven weeks before the break and once they come back they say their focus will be on funding the government.

